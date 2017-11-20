EXCLUSIVE... Referee Daniel Laryea Selected To Officiate 2018 CHAN Tournament

Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea has been selected to officiate at the 2018 CHAN tournament in Morocco.

The hugely promising match official is part of a 24-man referee picked by CAF to handle matches in the tournament next year.

The young Ghanaian will travel to Egypt on Saturday to undergo a mandatory fitness test ahead of the continental Mundial.

The 30-year-old, who is a product of Accra Academy and the University of Ghana, has been touted as the next big thing for Ghana football.

He has officiated several matches on the continent and hugely tipped to become an elite CAF A referee.

Laryea officiated at the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations hosted by his native Ghana this year.

He is the only Ghanaian to earn the chance to represent the West Africans at the continental championship.

He is becoming an enviable brand in Ghana due to his professionalism.