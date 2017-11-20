Kwesi Appiah Wants An Immediate Preparation For 2022 FIFA World Cup

After the country failed to make it to a four successive world cup appearance in the FIFA 2018 World Cup that will be hosted in Russia, head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah has called for an immediate preparation for the 2022 World Cup that will be hosted in Qatar.

After six matches in the just ended FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the four-time African Champions were able to win 1, lost 1 and draw 4, finishing the Group E table at the 3rd position with 7 points with Egypt booking the only slot available in the group.

However, the former Al Khartoum and Asante Kotoko manager have called on the authorities to put measures in place for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“It was unfortunate, we couldn’t qualify and personally am not happy, every Ghanaian is not happy as well,” he spoke to Happy FM.

“We must look forward and focus on the future probably the next edition of the World Cup in Qatar.

“I think we must start our preparation now, most a times we do not prepare early enough which really affects the team a lot.

“If we are able to prepare well enough I think is going to help a lot so for me, I believe preparation for the next World Cup must begin from now.”

The Black Stars next assignment is in March 2018 when they take on Kenya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.