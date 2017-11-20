Tony Pulis Sacked By West Brom After Chelsea Defeat

West Brom has terminated the contract manager Tony Pulis after the club’s woeful start to the Premier League season.

The Baggies have won just two of their opening 12 matches, losing six times, and sit in 17th place in the table, just one point outside of the relegation places after their 4-0 hammering at home to Chelsea on Saturday.

Two of the teams below them – Crystal Palace and West Ham – have already axed their underperforming managers and now West Brom has followed suit. A statement from chairman John Williams read: ‘These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the club.

‘We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing. ‘We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony’s contribution and hard work during a period of transition for the Club which included a change of ownership. ‘We wish him well in his future endeavours.’

The Baggies have not won a match in any of their last 10 top-flight encounters, last winning a match in any competition against League Two outfit Accrington in the Carabao Cup.

Next, up for West Brom, they travel to Wembley to take on Tottenham, though the club is unlikely to have their new man in charge by then; Ex-Everton boss Ronald Koeman is the fans’ favourite to replace Pulis, though Gary Megson could be brought in on a temporary basis.