Asamoah Gyan Is My Role Model - Edwin Gyasi Reveals

Ghana midfielder Edwin Gyasi has revealed that Asamoah Gyan is his role model and aims to follow in the footsteps of the Black Stars captain.

The 26-year old has made a blissful start to his international career, earning rave reviews from Ghanaians.

In two appearances for Ghana, he has registered a goal. Gyasi delivered the stunning strike as the Black Stars were to a 1-1 stalemate by Egypt in a dead-rubber 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier early this month.

The Aalesund midfielder, who described his first international goal as the 'proudest moment' in his career, said he wants to build on from where he has started and achieve more international successes with the Black Stars.

'I want to win trophies with the Black Stars. It may be Africa Cup or even the World Cup.' Gyasi told the GNA Sports in an interview.

He noted that he was inspired by what Asamoah Gyan has achieved with the national team, adding he hopes to equal that or achieve more.

'I really look up to the Gyan. He has done so much for Ghana and so I want to follow his steps.' He added.

Gyasi said he had the chance to speak to Gyan before the Egypt match and was motivated by his words.

'He urged me to just play my game and remained a focus. He said I should not be scared of anybody on the field and also enjoy the game.'

Gyasi added that he was enjoying his stint with the Black Stars because the team is receptive.

'I am happy with the team. I have a good relationship with everyone.' He added.

