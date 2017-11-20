Osei Palmer Has Been Supportive – Kwesi Appiah

Head coach of the Black Stars, James Kwesi Appiah has disclosed that he is having a smooth relationship with Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer.

Prior to the appointment of Kwesi Appiah as the head coach of the team, Osei Kweku Palmer who doubles as a management member of the team insisted that the former Asante Kotoko gaffer is not fit to take charge of the team for the second time.

The statement made Palmer did not go down well with many Ghanaian football enthusiasts but after six months in office; Kwesi Appiah says he is having a good relationship with the Tema Youth life patron.

“I am bothered about what Palmer said when I was appointed to charge of the team. That was his opinion and I am not offended.” He told Accra based Happy FM.

"Anytime I go close to him, he tries to speak encouraging words to me. He has been supportive and I know I will enjoy a good relationship with him,” he added.