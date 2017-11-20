GHALCA General Assembly To Admit Honorary Members

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) has set Thursday, November 23, for their General Assembly meeting.

The meeting is open to all representatives of members and is aimed at determining the Association's progress.

Thursday's meeting offers the Kudjoe Fianoo led administration the opportunity to account for their stewardship for the past one year which includes but not limited to;

â—‡Progress report on Ghalca's Dabenyin project.

â—‡Organization of The G6 tournament and the 2017 president cup.

â—‡The refurbishment of the Ghalca office.

The General Assembly will also discuss other pertinent issues like BETTING in Ghanaian Football and other welfare issues of the Football Clubs.

Also on the bill is a short address on a pension scheme for 'Players and Administrators'

What will be new and quite innovative at the GA meeting is the admission of some past executives and other distinguished football personalities as Honorary Members.

Article 2.2.1/2 of Ghalca constitution direct the Executive Council to determine who so qualifies as an Honorary Member... "Persons whose contributions to the development of football clubs and league football in Ghana and are deemed to be exemplary may be admitted as Honorary Members or Patrons of Ghalca" but Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo insists "the executive council shall present names to the General Assembly for further deliberations and subsequent endorsement."

The GA which is expected to be heavily attended by members will also brief members of Ghalca's G8 tournament which for the first time features promoted division one clubs to the premier division.

The meeting will start at 10.00am at the Ghalca Secretariat at the Accra Sports Stadium.

