Ghana’s Duke Micah and Fredrick Lawson Win Boxing Bouts In US

Ghana’s boxing duo who have been signed by Real Deal Promottions, Duke Micah and Frederick Lawson claimed vital wins on Saturday night at the Resort World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, New York.

Micah (21-0, 18 KO’s) won via a majority decision over Mexico’s Jose Santos Gonzalez 23-5 (13 KO’s).

The clash was the Ghanaian’s first defense of the belt – he won the belt last March when he stopped Jonathan Aguilar in round seven at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra. The judges’ score cards reads, 95-95, 96-94 and 96-94.

Fred Lawson proved too strong for his opponent Fidel Munoz as he stopped him in round three.

The win was Lawson’s second in 2017 after returning from an injury he suffered in 2015 when he fought Canada’s Kevin Bezier.

Lawson thus improved his record to (26-1, 21 KO’s) while Munoz record stands at (38-15-1, 30 KO’s).

Lawson currently holds the WBC international silver welterweight belt, a title he won last March by recording a majority decision over Jamaica’s Sakima Mullings in Accra.