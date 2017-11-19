GBA Congratulates Micah And Lawson For Winning In The USA

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sent congratulation messages to World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Champions Duke Micah and Fred Lawson after they won their fights in the United States of America on Saturday.

Duke “The Baby Faced Terminator’ Micah who also holds the Commonwealth title improved his record to 21-0, 18 KO in his highly anticipated American debut with a points decision win against Jose ‘el Torito’ Santos Gonzalez of Guadalajara, Mexico in a 10-round bantamweight clash at the Resorts World Casino NYC in Queens, New York .

Welterweight contender Frederick ‘General Okunka’ Lawson made his record 26-1, 20 Kos after the round four technical knockout against Colombian Fidel Monterrosa Munoz.

Naa Darkua Dodoo, Communications Director and PRO of the GBA said the achievements of the two boxers need to be celebrated as it was their debut after they were signed on by Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Boxing Promotions two months ago.

She said Ghana Boxing is still alive and the best will come as there are other boxers like Richard Commey and Isaac Dogboe getting ready for world title bouts.

Peter Zwennes, the President of the GBA said the victories of Micah and Lawson has brought much hope for the sport and also the new promotions that has signed them in America are going to work hard for them to land the real world crowns.

He noted that the win must motivate and inspire other boxers to put up better performances so that they can also attract good promoters.

The President of the GBA said quality promotions had been a problem in Ghana, but believes the construction of the Bukom Boxing Arena has solved some of the problems and wishes international promoters would come on to organize boxing shows in Ghana.

In another development, the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union President, Steve Ashie has also commended Coach Carl Lokko, Michael Amoo Bediako and Jacob Zwennes for their efforts in ensuring that Ghana Boxing is alive with the best boxers.

Credit: GBA Communications