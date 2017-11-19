PyeongChang 2018: Winter Is Coming To Nigeria As Bobsled Trio Make History

The Winter Olympics is coming. And Nigeria - a country that has no business with snow or ice - will have a feel for it for the first time ever.

Thanks to three inspiring and determined Texas-based women, who have now written their names in the history books, the parade of nations at next year's showpiece in PyeongChang, South Korea will feature the Nigerian flag.

Driver Seun Adigun and brakemen Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga make up the country's history-making bobsled team that did not exist until early last year.

“I am extremely excited – almost to a point of being overwhelmed by the different emotions," Adigun said via a press release.

“This is a huge milestone for sports in Nigeria.

“Nothing makes me prouder than to know that I can play a small role in creating opportunities for winter sports to take place in Nigeria.”

They needed to complete five qualifying races to book a place in PyeongChang and that they did with two races in Utah, one in Whistler and the remaining two in Calgary on Tuesday and Wednesday. A feat that has made them the first African team, male or female, to qualify in the Bobsled category.

The journey that has seen these women take the ice by storm began with Adigun wanting to make a difference. After spending one season as a brakeman on the U.S. bobsled team, she realized she could bring the sport to Africa and Nigeria in particular.

Adigun, who competed for Nigeria in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2012 Olympic Games, then built her team which included Onwumere - a gold and silver medalist for Nigeria in the 4×100-meter relay and the 200-meter dash, respectively, at the 2015 All-Africa Games - and Omeoga - who used to be a sprinter at the University of Minnesota.

They could not even boast of a sled of their own and had to create a wooden sled they called the "Mayflower" to help them practice on dry land. And even had to set up a gofundme account to pursue their dream.

But against all odds they have made the country proud even as Nigeria now have a Bobsled and Skeleton Federation.

In fact, there is still a chance of another historic achievement with driver Simidele Adeagbo only two races away from a spot in the Skeleton event at the Winter Games.

In the meantime, Adigun, Onwumere and Omeoga have been announced as the latest members of Team Visa.

The chief brand and innovation marketing officer at Visa, Chris Curtin, said: "When we first heard their story we recognized the collective spirit of these athletes as a perfect fit for Team Visa.

“By joining Team Visa, we hope to provide this group of determined athletes with a global stage to tell their story and inspire athletes all over the world to follow their dreams and never give up."