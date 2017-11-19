We Underrated Our Group Opponents’ – Black Stars Management Member

Management Committee Chairman of the Black Stars, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has disclosed that the senior national team underrated their group opponents in the just ended 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars were seeded in Group E with Congo, Egypt and Uganda and out of six matches played in the qualifiers the four-time African champions were able to win 1, lost 1 and draw 4 leaving them at the 3rd position with 7 points.

The unimpressive performance exhibited by the players shut their dreams of making it to a four successive world cup appearance after playing in Germany, South Africa and Brazil respectively.

But Palmer who is the life patron of Tema Youth FC speaking on GhOne TV categorically underlined their lack of respect for the group opponent despite their improved FIFA ranking.

“If you take Egypt, for instance, they are the highest ranked African team in FIFA’s ranking. Uganda, on the other hand, is the most improved team in the whole World because they were able to move from a certain position to their current position.

“So statically speaking these were tea that would offer us a very stiff competition, so right from the onset which should have accepted technically that we were third fiddle to these teams, but we failed to position ourselves in that manner, but rather felt that it was our birthright to be at the World Cup,” he added.