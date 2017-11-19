We Will Clinch CAF Confederation Cup Next Year - Dr Kyei Insists

The Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei has given the clearest indication that his outfit will clinch the 2017/18 CAF Confederations Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated their bitterest rivals, Hearts of Oak 3:1 in the 2016/17 MTN FA Cup to book the only slot available to compete in the Confederation Cups next year.

The former African will be making a return to African club football for the first time in three years.

“With blessings coming from Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (life patron of the club) we will win the CAF Confederation Cup,” Dr Kyei made this known when the team visited the traditional ruler to present the FA Cup to him last Wednesday.