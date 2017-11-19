Black Princess To Face Cameroon In Final Round Of World Cup Qualifiers

The Black Princesses of Ghana will take on Cameroon in the final round of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana eliminated Kenya 10-1 on aggregate to progress in the qualifiers.

The four-time FIFA World Cup participants for the second time in the qualifiers recorded a 10-goal aggregate score having ejected Algeria by the same margin in the first round of qualifiers.

The team will now take on Cameroon who drew after Sierra Leone pulled out of the qualifiers.

Ghana will travel for the first leg match in Yaounde on January 12 before hosting their counterparts at the Cape Coast Stadium on January 26.