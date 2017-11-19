Richmond Boakye Dedicates Double To Late Red Star Belgrade Legend Rajko Mitić

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye has dedicated his double brace to club legend Rajko MitiÄ‡.

The Ghana international scored two goals in each half in their 6-1 win over Rad Beograd in the Serbian top-flight on Saturday.

Boakye has now tallied ten goals in ten Serbian Liga matches this season and improved to 37 goals in a total of 47 matches played this year.

Last week, Red Star unveiled a statue for their former talisman who died in 2008

Boakye was a witness to the ceremony and after striking gold in their league, he decided to dedicate it to the man who scored 262 goals in 572 appearances.

My double brace today dedicated to our club legend Rajko MitiÄ‡. The unveiling of his statue this week outside the stadium is truly befitting. #FKCZ pic.twitter.com/IcfNgT4QMF

— R. Boakye-Yiadom (@Boakye_Yiadom9) November 18, 2017

