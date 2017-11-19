CAF Confederation Cup Final: TP Mazember Beats SuperSport United 2:1

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Nii Adjei scored the winning goal as TP Mazembe edged SuperSport United 2-1 on Sunday to take the first-leg advantage in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup final.

Adjei restored the lead for the Ravens in the 67th minute when he shot from the edge of the area having beaten Williams, with the goalkeeper unable to contend with the bounce off the artificial pitch.

He was later replaced in the 82nd minute by veteran Tresor Mputu Mabi.

Malian Adama Traore gave Mazembe the lead in the 18th minute when his left-footed shot whistled past Ronwen Williams, with the SuperSport goal-minder found wanting as the ball flew right over his head.

Matsatsantsa levelled matters in the 47th minute through Mbule who's rocket from range flew past Ley Matampi in the Mazembe goal.

The reverse fixture will take place at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville next Saturday, 25 November.

