Andre Ayew Ruled Out Of Watford Game

West Ham United's new boss David Moyes has been dealt a major set back in his preparations for his first game with news that star man Andre Ayew has been ruled out of the game against Watford through illness.

The 27-year- forward failed to train on Friday due to fever and the situation got worse with stomach pain on Saturday.

Ayew, with 3 goals in his last four games for the Hammers has been the club's leading goal scorer this season and has looked sharp throughout the training drills before the sudden illness.

West Ham United boss David Moyes personally visited the Ghanaian at his residence at Canary Wharf to ascertain the level of seriousness before club doctors ruled the Ghanaian out of Sunday's game at Vicarage Road.

His absence means Moyes will be with two of his first choice forwards with Javier Hernandez also ruled out with an injury however under pressure record signing Marko Anautovic will be hoping to cease the opportunity to impress.

