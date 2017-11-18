Daniel Opare Endures Hard Moments In Aubsburg's 3-0 Lashing At Bayern Munich

Ghana's Daniel Opare was a pale shadow of himself on Saturday afternoon as his Augsburg side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Allianz Arena to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Ghanaian struggled to stand on his feet against the Bavarians in a game the home side was overly dominant.

Opare whose lackadaisical play saw him land late tackles fetch him a yellow card in the early minutes of the game on the quarter hour mark.

The former Ghana U17 star who was virtually begging to be substituted in the game was lucky to have not exited the game at an early stage after landing an unnecessary tackle on Juan Velasco a few minutes after the break.

Bayern Munich shot themselves into a 2-0 lead before halftime after Arturo Vidal clinically finished off an intelligent strike before setting up on-fire Robert Lewandowski to score the second before the break.

Lewandowski scored his second and Bayern Munich' third just four minutes after the break to seal a comfortable 3-0 victory for the home side.

Opare, a hard tackling defender takes his card accumulation to 4 yellow cards in 10 games for Augsburg since joining from French Ligue 2 side Lens this summer.

