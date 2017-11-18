We Knew Avram Grant Was Dismantling Black Stars – Osei Palmer

Vice Chairman of the Black Stars management committee, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer has disclosed that Avram Grant was gradually destroying the Black Stars as he failed to create no competition in the team.

The former Chelsea manager was appointed to win to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon but failed to meet the expectations of the country’s football governing body but he, however, came close of breaking the 35 trophy-less jinx in the 2015 AFCON that was held in Equatorial Guinea losing on penalties to Ivory Coast.

Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the Israeli international failed to win a single match out of the two matches played but speaking on Football Legends Night Show on GH ONE TV on Friday, the Tema Youth FC bankroller highlighted how Grant’s call-ups didn’t bring about competition in the team and was used to calling up his template squad and partly blamed him for Ghana’s inability to qualify.

“Avram didn’t help our quest to qualify for the World Cup. A coach is as good as his call-ups. The moment you make the wrong choice it will follow you through and that is exactly what happened when Avram was in the saddle.

“For instance when we going for the 2017 AFCON, we had as many as 34 players on trials with the senior national team, because we had sampled the opinion of Ghanaians to him especially players he had put on the fringes and had not invited in the team but just after the exercise he dropped all the new players in team.

“When things happen this way, we can’t do anything as management. We knew he was deriving the team into a ditch but as management members who could only render our advice and see what happens afterwards,” Palmer stated.