Avram Grant Is A Bad Coach – Black Stars Management Member

Vice chairman of the Black Stars, Wilfred Osei Kweku Palmer believes the former head coach of the senior national team, Avram Grant is a bad coach but regard him as a technical director.

The former West Ham and Portsmouth gaffer who ended his two years contract with the Ghana Football Association came close of breaking the country’s 34 years trophyless jinx in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations that was staged in Equatorial Guinea and in 2017 in Gabon.

The country’s football governing body, however, showed him the exit door after failing to meet the expectations given to him.

However, the vociferous football administrator who doubles as the Executive Committee Member of the Ghana FA believes the former Chelsea manager is a technical director and need few coaches around him to make him excel in his duties.

“I didn’t see Grant as a typical coach as we use in our local dialect, he is more like a technical director, and thus he needs some few coaches around to be able to achieve results.” He told GhONE TV.

“You can put Grant as a proper coach at the helm of affairs because in 2015 we had one Gerald Nus who was in charge of the coach likewise in 2017. So when I say he’s

technical director and not a coach I know what am saying,” he added.