Asante Kotoko Coach Crusade For Support Ahead Of Africa Campaign

Asante Kotoko coach Steve Polack has called for massive support from Ghanaians as they aim to clinch next year's CAF Confederations Cup title.

The Porcupine Warriors will be Ghana's sole representative when the continent's second-tier club competition kicks off next year.

And Pollack, who led the club to win the President's Cup and the FA Cup titles in the just-ended campaign, is rallying for support ahead of their participation in the CAF Confederations Cup when they presented the two trophies to GOIL Ghana, who are one of the club's sponsors.

"First of all, I would like to send my regards to the Dr Kyei, management, players and the supporters as well. We are now in CAF Confederations Cup, and we will do the best we can to go far in the competition. We will not only be representing Kotoko, or the Kotoko family, we'll be representing Ghana. I know I'm English but I'm in Ghana now so I'm a Ghanaian," the 56-year-old gaffer declared.

"We are going to go far as we can and hopefully we get into the group stages, which will be a big effort, but like I have always said, I cannot promise that we gonna win this or that."

"However, I can promise the people here, and Kotoko family that we will try our best to win the league, the FA Cup and also win the Confederation Cup. We will give 110% and 120% and not only me but the technical and also the players as well."

Pollack signed a one-year contract extension with the club last week following his trophy-laden debut season.