We Nearly Gave Up On Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak - GOIL CEO

Chief Executive Officer of GOIL Ghana Patrick Akorli has revealed that his outfit considered severing ties with Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko following their inability to win trophies.

Ghana's leading Oil marketing Company in 2016 signed a financial support valued at GHC480, 000 to each of the two most glamorous clubs for 12-month contract duration.

By the agreement, the two clubs were to be paid GHC 40,000 each month and will benefit from a monthly supply of fuel from GOIL.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko failed to deliver the Ghana Premier League as they finished 3rd and 5th respectively, which made the company ponder about ending their relationship with the two clubs.

However, the Asante Kotoko were able to end the season with the President's Cup trophy as well as the FA Cup title, two trophies they won at expense of their old nemesis.

And as the Porcupine Warriors presented the two trophies they won to the oil company, Akorli disclosed that his outfit nearly gave up on their two investments.

"We nearly gave up because Kotoko and Hearts were not performing, but two cups of Kotoko gives us hope," Akorli said.

"Our aim of sponsoring the two giants is to help them perform well in both local and international competitions."

Akorli charged the Porcupine Warriors to raise their belief level and transcend their success on the local scene when they compete in the CAF Confederations Cup.

