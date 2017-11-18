'Asamoah Gyan Is My Role Model' - Gyasi

Black Stars winger Edwin Gyasi has revealed that he feels inspired by skipper Asamoah Gyan's successes with the team and aims to live up to that.

Gyasi, 26, got his international career on a flyer after scoring the equalizer in his first full Ghana appearance against Egypt in the 2018 World Cup qualifier the Cape Coast Stadium, last Sunday.

The Aalesund midfielder, who described his first international goal as the 'proudest moment' in his career, said he wants to build on from where he has started and achieve more international successes with the Black Stars.

'I want to win trophies with the Black Stars. It may be Africa Cup or even the World Cup.' Gyasi told the GNA Sports in an interview.

He noted that he was inspired by what Asamoah Gyan has achieved with the national team, adding he hopes to equal that or achieve more.

'I really look up to the Gyan. He has done so much for Ghana and so I want to follow his steps.' He added.

Gyasi said he had the chance to speak to Gyan before the Egypt match and was motivated by his words.

'He urged me to just play my game and remained the focus. He said I should not be scared of anybody on the field and also enjoy the game.'

Gyasi added that he was enjoying his stint with the Black Stars because the team is receptive.

'I am happy with the team. I have a good relationship with everyone.' He added. GNA