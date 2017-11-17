Wilberforce Mfum Urges Asante Kotoko To Go For Glory In Africa

Former Asante Kotoko forward Wilberforce Mfum has high hopes for his former club ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors secured qualification for the continent's second-tier club competition after beating bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak in the FA Cup final in Tamale.

And the former Ghana international believes it's high time the two-time African Cup winners showed their pedigree on the African continent.

"My prayer is that the team will go and win the Confederations Cup. Notwithstanding, if they even get to the final or at least quarter-finals is good," Mfum told footballmadeinghana.com

"Kotoko this day don't perform well in Africa and it is about time a new history is written."

Kotoko reached the finals of the first edition of the Confederations Cup in the 2004/2005 season where they lost to old adversaries Hearts of Oak on penalties.

