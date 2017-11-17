Asamoah Gyan Explains Recent Business Ventures

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says he is setting up businesses to ensure he is still active after retirement.

The former Sunderland striker recently launched his own Energy drink which will be produced in Ghana to sell his empire.

Last month, Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revealed Gyan has acquired a license to operate an airline in the country.

Gyan owns a boxing promotion syndicate and runs businesses in the food & water, real estate, and events management sectors.

The Kayserispor striker told KwesÃ©ESPN: "From what I have seen in recent years, most retired footballers don't have much after football.

"It is difficult to cope when, after such an engaging career, there is no business to keep you active, pay the bills and generate money.

"So I thought hard about it and decided to create businesses that will help me to avoid that situation.

"The business is part of a plan to have something I can rely on after football

"Even while I am playing I am benefiting from it. I can't only rely on football because it is a short career."

