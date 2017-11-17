modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Power, Whites And Gays -Mugabe In Quotes...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
32 minutes ago | Sports News

Kotoko Striker Kwame Boateng On Trial At Unnamed Nigerian Side - Report

Ghanasoccernet.com
Kotoko Striker Kwame Boateng On Trial At Unnamed Nigerian Side - Report

Out-of-contract Kotoko striker Kwame Boateng is reportedly holding out a trial with an unnamed Nigerian club.

Kickgh.com are claiming the 24-year-old has been training with the side since arriving last weekend.

Boateng is fishing out for a club after his contract at Kotoko ended at the end of the season.

The striker, who played on loan at Great Olympics, is believed to be among players whose contract won't be renewed.

He, therefore, want to find a new club quickly before being pushed out.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

body-container-line