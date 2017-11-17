Kotoko Striker Kwame Boateng On Trial At Unnamed Nigerian Side - Report

Out-of-contract Kotoko striker Kwame Boateng is reportedly holding out a trial with an unnamed Nigerian club.

Kickgh.com are claiming the 24-year-old has been training with the side since arriving last weekend.

Boateng is fishing out for a club after his contract at Kotoko ended at the end of the season.

The striker, who played on loan at Great Olympics, is believed to be among players whose contract won't be renewed.

He, therefore, want to find a new club quickly before being pushed out.

