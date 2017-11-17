Clubs Must Be Given Stiffer Punishment If … - Oduro Nyarko

The Chief Executive Officer of Wa All-Stars, Oduro Nyarko has counselled the Ghana Football Association to give clubs stiffer punishment if they prevent broadcasters of the Ghana Premier League.

Newly crowned winners of the just ended Ghana Premier League, Aduana Stars prevented the StarTimes from telecasting their match against Asante Kotoko in the matchday 18 fixture at the Dormaa Sports Stadium.

On the match day 30, Berekum Chelsea who were battling to maintain their premier leaguer status also prevented the broadcasters of the league from broadcasting their match against Great Olympics.

Many have called on the organizers of the Premier League to ensure the right thing is done but the astute football administrator says clubs must be given stiffer punishment if they prevent StarTimes from broadcasting their matches.

Speaking to Class Sports on Thursday, he said, “It is not good for the clubs to prevent the broadcasters of the league from telecasting their matches because it brings the game into disrepute.

“I believe if there are stiffer punishment, it will deter the clubs from doing that. It is not the best, it is highly unprofessional and it also breaches the contract agreement we have with StarTimes.

“There should be more punitive punishment for clubs who will go that way to deter others from following suit,” he added.