Asamoah Gyan Praises Ghana FA PRO Sannie Daara And Other Two For Top CAF Posts

Captain of the Black Stars, captain Asamoah Gyan has lauded the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, FIFPro secretary, Anthony Baffoe and Alhaji MND Jawula for earning top CAF positions.

The former BBC worker will be served on the CAF Media Expert Panel.

Baffoe, who doubles as the President of Professionals Footballers Association of Ghana, has been appointed as CAF Deputy General Secretary in charge of Football and Development.

Veteran MND Jawula, who has worked with the continent's governing body for years, was appointed again about a month ago.

And Gyan has heaped praise on the trio.

Congratulations to Alhaji Lepowura M.N.D Jawula, Sannie Daara and @AnthonyBaffoe for your various appointments @CAF_Online, Ghana is proud of your achievements...continue to soar high for God and Country @ghanafaofficial @Ghanasoccernet @PulseSportsGh

— ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) November 17, 2017