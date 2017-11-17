Thomas Esso Fires Hearts of Oak Old Board - ''The Club Would Have Been In Division Two Under Your Administration

Hearts of Oak board member Thomas Esso has launched a stinging potshot at the club's former management, jabbing the club would have been relegated from the country's top-flight under their watch.

Esso has been mounting a strong defence of the administrative style of under-fire owner Togbe Afede XIV, rejecting claims the Ghanaian giants have slipped under his tenure.

Former top officials of the club are up in arms with the majority shareholder in a bid to take control of the club following the side's trophyless campaign in recent years.

A deep-seated crack at the club amid a bitter power struggle has seen current and former officials throwing public jabs at each other after another disappointing Premier League campaign.

Celebrated ex-chairman Harry Zakkour has been leading a campaign to get the business tycoon out of the club, claiming amongst others that the traditional ruler has run the club down amid growing fears it could collapse.

The majority shareholder has been accused of lacking the technical know-how to turn around the side's unflattering trophyless struggle.

In 2011, the club floated shares to help raise funds for infrastructural development and to help in the running of the oldest surviving club in the country.

And the traditional ruler of Agbogbomefia of Ho Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV, acquired a majority stake in Hearts after the club realized GH¢2.5 million out of the projected GH¢ 10 million from the share floatation exercise.

Many supporters of the club have questioned the traditional ruler's directions for the club after going nine years without winning any silverware.

However, Esso has pointed out that had it not been the divine intention of the astute businessman, the club would be languishing in the lower-tiers of Ghana Football.

"Togbe Afede is making Hearts Of Oak better club now. The income he's invested in the club is huge and he is ready to pump in more to make the club achieve its goals," Esso said on Accra-based Happy FM.

"It's my belief that had it not been Tobge [Afede] handling the affairs of the club, Hearts Of Oak would have been in 2nd or 3rd division by now."

Hearts are in turmoil with growing reports of bitter power struggle conspiring against the fortunes of the club.

Former top officials are up in arms with the majority shareholder and traditional ruler over the perceived poor running of the oldest Ghanaian club.

The capital-based side are playing catch-ups with the top-flight trophy remaining elusive since 2009.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com