Frank Acheampong Justifies Permanent Move To Chinese Super League
Winger, Frank Acheampong is adamant his permanent move to China will improve his performance.
The Ghana international has signed a two-year contract with Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda after impressing on loan.
Acheampong scored four goals in 12 matches after being loaned out by Belgian giants Anderlecht.
''It [Chinese Super League] is a good League," Acheampong told Kasapa FM.
"You can't compare it to England and other European leagues but is gradually gaining attention.
''Many players are joining the league, which is a good one and I am happy to also be there.
''I have played in Asia before and so I have an idea of the system and how they play there, so I think is a good move for me.''
Acheampong played in Thailand for Buriram United before joining Anderlecht in 2013.
