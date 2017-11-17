Frank Acheampong Justifies Permanent Move To Chinese Super League

Winger, Frank Acheampong is adamant his permanent move to China will improve his performance.

The Ghana international has signed a two-year contract with Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda after impressing on loan.

Acheampong scored four goals in 12 matches after being loaned out by Belgian giants Anderlecht.

''It [Chinese Super League] is a good League," Acheampong told Kasapa FM.

"You can't compare it to England and other European leagues but is gradually gaining attention.

''Many players are joining the league, which is a good one and I am happy to also be there.

''I have played in Asia before and so I have an idea of the system and how they play there, so I think is a good move for me.''

Acheampong played in Thailand for Buriram United before joining Anderlecht in 2013.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com