Newcastle United Sweat Over Fitness Of Atsu Ahead Of Man United Clash

Newcastle United are sweating over the fitness of Christian Atsu ahead of their Premier League game at Manchester United on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is battling a thigh problem picked up against Bournemouth and aggravated while on international duty with Ghana.

Manager Rafa Benitez, who is already has a number of key personnel sidelined for the clash, is sweating over the availability of the Ghanaian.

Atsu was absent as Ghana drew 1-1 with Egypt in a final 2018 World Cup qualifier on Sunday after he pulled out of training due to a thigh injury.

It appears the Ghanaian has failed to recover in time and will most likely miss the clash at Old Trafford.

The Magpies must put behind a difficult start on their return to the top-flight having racked up 14 points, that sees them in the eleventh place in the league standings after eleven rounds.

However, they come into the game having lost their previous two league encounters, both 1-0 defeats, against Burnley and Bournemouth.

