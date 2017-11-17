Aduana Stars Captain Godfred Saka Set Date For Injury Return

Aduana Stars captain Godfred Saka has put a timescale for his return from a long injury layoff.

The 29-year-old suffered an ankle injury during his side's 1-1 stalemate with Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The former Right to Dream Academy has set the date he will return to the pitch and says he working hard to make it happen.

"I will be back in December after going through all my rehabilitation and I hope to come back stronger when the new season begins," he told Graphic Sports.

"It will be a great feeling for me to return to play again after all these months that I have been absent but everything is fine with me at the moment."

