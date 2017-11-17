Draw For CHAN 2018 To Be Held Today

The Organising Committee of the Total African Nations Championships (CHAN), has disclosed that the draw for the 2018 CHAN in Morocco would be held on Friday, November 17, in Rabat, Morocco.

According to CAF, the organizing committee endorsed the procedures for the draw, at a meeting held in Morocco on Wednesday, November 15.

The meeting also revealed the pots for the 16 qualified teams.

The four pots consisting of the 16 qualified teams, were decided on the basis of a ranking, which took into account the performances at the past editions of the final tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.

Below are the pots for the draw; Pot One: Morocco (host), Angola, Cote D' Ivoire, Libya, Pot two; Cameroon, Guinea, Nigeria, Zambia, Pot three; Congo, Uganda, Rwanda, Sudan, Pot Four: Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Namibia

The Organising Committee also approved the calendar for the final tournament which will run from 13 January to 4 February 2018 in the following cities: Casablanca (Group A), Marrakech (Group B), Tangier (Group C) and Agadir (Group D).

The opening match and the final would be played at the newly refurbished Mohamed V Complex in Casablanca, which also hosted the second leg of the Total CAF Champions League 2017.

Ghana also among big names absent from the beckoning competition and set to be watching on the sidelines, missed out on the opportunity to be part of the fifth edition of the tournament when it lost 4:3 on aggregate to Burkina Faso, managing a 2:2 draw in the first leg at Stade du Ao°t, Ouagadougou and losing the return leg at home by 2 goals to 1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.