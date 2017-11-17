Bonsu Wins Annual DHL Damanghene Golf Title Again

Kumasi Royal Golf Club's Maxwell Osei Bonsu emerged winner in the Men's Group A of the annual DHL Damanghene Golf Tournament held at the Damang Golf Club in the Western Region.

Bonsu finished with a gross score of 150 points to lead the group followed by Felix Luis Antonio with a gross score of 155 points and Abubakar Nafiu with 156 points.

In Group B, R. Amankwah won with a net score of 144 followed by Enoch Adjei from Damang Golf Club with 150 and David Duncan with a net score of 152 points.

With a net score of 177, Peter Damuah won the Men Group C and was followed by Thomas Seidu with a net score of 181 and Daniel Odoom finishing third with a net score of 182.

In the ladies' division, Ruth Menz from Nsuta Golf Club who finished fourth last year won with a net score of 150 followed by Benedicta Yaro from Tarkwa Golf Club with a net score of 156 and Leticia Amponsah Mensah from Celebrity Golf Club finishing third with a net score of 161.

Luis Antonio Felix and Agnes Adams won the male and female longest drive respectively, whiles J. S. Ghartey and Francisca Ackah also won the male and female closest to the pin award respectively.

Addressing the golfers, the Wassa Damanghene, Nana Amoakwah III, said he was glad golf has been brought to his community and was happy to be enlightened on the game.

He promised to ensure that golf was taken as a serious sport within his community, and assured the organisers that he would do all he can to promote the game.

He commended the organisers and sponsors for the continuous efforts to develop and promote the sport in his area.