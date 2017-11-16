We Will Build A Formidable Team For AFCON 2019 – Ibrahim Tanko

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko says they are determined to build a formidable team ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Ghana Football Association has charged Kwesi Appiah and his technical team to break the country’s 34 years trophy-less jinx ahead of the AFCON in Cameroon in 2019.

Kwesi Appiah gave several players the chance to justify themselves in the just ended 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to Ibrahim Tanko, the calling of unknown players by his boss Kwesi Appiah to the national team to justify themselves will make the team very strong and competitive.

“Now we have to concentrate on the African Cup, and looking at the players we tried so far it gives us hope that we can have a strong team going forward.” He told the press.

“So we are going to continue with what we are doing and then next year we will go out and qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations,” he added.