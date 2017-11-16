BREAKING NEWS: Anthony Baffoe Appointed As CAF Deputy General Secretary

Ex-Ghana defender Anthony Baffoe's accent in football administration got a higher keypad tone on Thursday, 16 November 2017 after being appointed a CAF Deputy General Secretary in-charge of Football and Development.

He will work under Egyptian Amr Fahmy is has been installed General Secretary.

Also appointed for the day-to-day administration of football on the continent is Essadik Alaoui who also a deputy General Secretary but for Finance and Administration.

Baffoe has made tremendous progress since hanging up his boots and has undertaken several projects in world football.

Until his recent appointment, he was a FIFA General Co-ordinator and supervised several tournaments including the FIFA World Cup finals.

Back home in Ghana, he is the brainchild of the FIFpro chapter known as the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana [PFAG].

Early this year, he was named a member of the Bundesliga Legends Network which includes nine ex-professionals Jiayi Shao and JÃ¶rg Albertz (China), Steven Cherundolo (USA), Pavel Pardo (Mexico), Wynton Rufer (Oceania ), Bum-Kun Cha (South Korea) and Paulo Sergio ( Brazil ).

Born in Germany, the 52-year old was capped 25 times by Ghana between 1991 and 1994, and also captained the Black Stars for the final match of the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal against Cote d'Ivoire, which the latter won 11-10 on penalties.

After a playing that started from Germany, through France to Hong Kong (Asia) and terminating in Venezuela (South America), he ventured into event management and also launching a cause for the protection of the right of footballers in his native Ghana.

A holder of a CAF License 'A' Coaching Certificate, he has attended various FIFA training programs in Administration, and doubles as a FIFA Instructor in Administration and Management.