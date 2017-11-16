modernghana logo

17 minutes ago

C. K. Akuunor Arrive At Celtic FC For Attachment

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah / Modern Ghana
Interim coach of Ashgold FC, C. K. Akunnor has touched down at the training grounds of Scottish Champions, Celtic Football Club for an attachment.

The former Black Stars captain who joined the Miners from Dreams FC was able to steer the club [Ashgold] to maintain their premier league status after a torrid start in the just ended Premier League under the auspices of Bashiru Hayford.

Akunnor, who touched down in Edinburgh on Thursday is expected to study under Brendan Rogers for four weeks.

