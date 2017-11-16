Kwesi Nyantakyi Congratulates Sannie Darra Over CAF Appointment

The President of the Ghana Football Association and FIFA Council Member Kwesi Nyantakyi has congratulated Ibrahim Sannie Daara following his appointment as a member of the Media Experts Panel of CAF.

The former BBC sports journalist saw a dramatic rise in his career after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) appointed him to serve on its Media Experts panel.

The Director of Communications of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), was among the first officials to be appointed to work on the newly-created body following his immense knowledge and expertise in the communication arm of Africa football.

Kwesi Nyantakyi in a quest to express his delight over the appointment of Sannie Daara as a member of CAF's Media Experts Panel took social media to congratulate the intelligent gentleman for his latest appointment.

"Congratulations. You were appointed on merit. May Allah continue to guide you, " Kwesi Nyantakyi commented on a post on Facebook about Sannie-Darra's appointment.

Sannie-Daara who doubles as the Deputy General Secretary of the GFA is currently in Morocco to be introduced to the new leadership of CAF on Thursday (today) before undergoing an induction.

Some notable names on the 12-member panel and the other members are Aliou Goloko (Senegal), Mamadou Gaye (Cote d'Ivoire), Collins Okiyo (Kenya).

The former BBC journalist becomes the latest Ghanaian to be appointed by CAF following the election of Ahmad Ahmad as the President of Africa's football governing body.

Last month, a number of Ghanaians, notably, Lepowura Alhaji MND Jawula, GFA vice president George Afriyie, Fred Crentsil and Felix Ansong were appointed to various committees of CAF.

The move to create the Media Experts panel comes in the wake of the massive transformation of CAF which has seen the abolishment of the body's Media Committee.

While working on some of CAF's media operations, the Media Experts Panel will also serve as the media advisory body for the new leadership of CAF.

The latest appointment represents a swift rise for Sannie Daara who worked as the Director of Communications for the recent hugely-successful WAFU Cup of Nations after just four years with the GFA.

He joins CAF with a wealth of experience and knowledge in communications and the football industry and will bring considerable energy and focus to the post, having worked closely with the CAF Vice President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, who is the GFA President.

The award-winning ex-BBC journalist is joining the newly-created panel within Africa's football governing body to reflect the growing media needs of the organisation.

Sannie Daara is one of Ghana's famous football journalists having worked for the BBC for eight years and has a huge experience covering Africa football.

He has also been instrumental in the creation of several new media organisations focused on African football and has been credited for training several sports journalists in Ghana.

He has won several awards in the journalism profession including the prestigious Foreign Press Association (FPA) Award in the UK which is the crowning achievement of any journalist's career.

Sannie Daara holds a Masters degree in International Journalism from one of the world's leading journalism schools, Cardiff University, in the United Kingdom.

