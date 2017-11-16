Sports Ministry Suffers Budget Cut By GH¢14m But…

The Ministry for Youth and Sports has suffered a 30 percent cut in its annual budget, according to figures in the 2018 statement and economic policy by the government.

Figures obtained from next year’s budget which was read before Parliament Wednesday by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta indicate Hon. Isaac Asiamah’s outfit would have to work with a sum of GH¢32,799,500.

This represents a GH¢14,110,775 cut from the GH¢46,910,275 budget figure for the year 2017.

Breakdown:

Wages and Salaries: GH¢16,857,786

Goods and Services: GH¢12,411,380

Capital Expenditure: GH¢2,774,420

Retained IGF: GH¢755,914

Total Public Funds: GH¢32,799,500

Reasons for the reduction in the Youth and Sports Ministry’s spending are yet to be known.

However, the government has indicated it will be pursuing the creation of a National Sports Fund. The yet to be created fund will be used to improve sports development in the country.

“In 2018, the Ministry will continue the process of passing the Legislative Instruments of the National Youth and Sports Act, pursue the enactment of the draft National Sports College Bill and create a Sports Fund to improve sports development in the country,” the Finance Minister said before Parliament.

It will be recalled that in May this year, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, inaugurated a 13-member Technical Committee to oversee the creation of the National Sports Fund.

Deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzide heads the Committee with a task of reviewing and putting in place an institutional framework that will explore alternative revenue streams aside from the national budget to be used to cater for all the 43 sporting disciplines in the country.