Black Stars Coach Picks Messi Ahead Of Ronaldo

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah believes Argentine and Barcelona player Lionel Messi is a complete player than Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and have insisted he will love to have him on his team.

There have been countless debate around the globe between these two players on who is the best player in the player.

However, the former Asante Kotoko and Al Khartoum manager believe Messi is a better than Ronaldo.

“Messi is my best player in the world, he is a player who makes a difference,” he told Metro TV.

“He is a kind of player that he is a good passer of the ball, good dribbler, and a good header of the ball.

“In actual fact, he is not a one-man player, if you take him out, you see clearly how the team suffers so for me he is a great player.” He added.