Do Proper Recruitment Ahead Of Africa – Kwesi Appiah To Kotoko

Head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah has called on Kumasi Asante Kotoko to do proper recruitment ahead of their 2017/18 CAF Confederations Cup campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors humiliated their bitterest rivals, Hearts of Oak by 3:1 in the MTN FA Cup finals that was staged at Tamale Sports Stadium three weeks ago to book the only slot available to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup.

According to the former Al Khartoum gaffer, Kotoko to do well in next year’s club competition they must invest heavily in the team.

“It is important right from now they will do proper recruitment, if you want to participate in Africa you should be prepared to spend,” he told Metro TV.

“Once they spend and they do proper recruitment once they go out there they will not play for Kotoko anymore because they will be representing Ghana. It is important they see it that way and make sure they go and put out a good performance including Aduana Stars.” He added.