Ghana @ 60 Celebrations: Hearts To Play Kotoko Dec 24

Kotoko and Hearts of Oak are scheduled to face off in the return leg encounter of the Ghana @60 celebration match come December 24 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Super Clash which was originally scheduled to come off on May 28 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium was called off after the Ghana Football Association failed to sanction the match due to the outfit’s tight schedules as the Ghana Premier League was then in session.

The game will be the fifth clash between the two most glamorous clubs in the country following their two engagements in the Ghana Premier League, where the Asante Kotoko picked just a point against their old adversaries’ four in the two round of league games.

The Porcupine Warriors, however, dealt a telling blow to their rivals when they walloped them 3-1 in the finals of the MTN FA Cup at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Phobians will go into the [email protected] 60 Years on a game with a healthy 3-1 advantage over their rivals and hope to clinch the trophy to conciliate their supporters after their disappointing finish to the season when the two sides do battle at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Both teams were given GHC 50,000 each in appearance fees and will receive the same amounts for the return leg.

The overall winner will get a trophy which will be presented by the President.

The match will be attended by the President Nana Akuffo-Addo and other dignitaries.