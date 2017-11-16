With Peru completing the line-up of 32 teams for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, we now know the seeding pots for the Final Draw on 1 December.
It was confirmed in September, by the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions, that all teams will be allocated to (eight-team) pots 1 to 4 based on sporting principles. The October 2017 edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be used to allocate all qualified teams to the four pots according to their ranking in descending order, after hosts Russia, who take the top seeding spot.
With those factors in mind, here are the final pots for the Final Draw:
POT 1 POT 2 POT 3 POT 4 Russia Spain Denmark Serbia Germany Peru Iceland Nigeria Brazil Switzerland Costa Rica Australia Portugal England Sweden Japan Argentina Colombia Tunisia Morocco Belgium Mexico Egypt Panama Poland Uruguay Senegal Korea Republic France Croatia Iran Saudi Arabia It is worth remembering that the principle of drawing the teams into the groups will remain unchanged. This means that no teams from the same confederation, with the exception of UEFA, which could have up to two teams in the same group, will be drawn into the same group.
Pots Announced For Final Draw
With Peru completing the line-up of 32 teams for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, we now know the seeding pots for the Final Draw on 1 December.
It was confirmed in September, by the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions, that all teams will be allocated to (eight-team) pots 1 to 4 based on sporting principles. The October 2017 edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be used to allocate all qualified teams to the four pots according to their ranking in descending order, after hosts Russia, who take the top seeding spot.
With those factors in mind, here are the final pots for the Final Draw:
POT 1
POT 2
POT 3
POT 4
Russia
Spain
Denmark
Serbia
Germany
Peru
Iceland
Nigeria
Brazil
Switzerland
Costa Rica
Australia
Portugal
England
Sweden
Japan
Argentina
Colombia
Tunisia
Morocco
Belgium
Mexico
Egypt
Panama
Poland
Uruguay
Senegal
Korea Republic
France
Croatia
Iran
Saudi Arabia
It is worth remembering that the principle of drawing the teams into the groups will remain unchanged. This means that no teams from the same confederation, with the exception of UEFA, which could have up to two teams in the same group, will be drawn into the same group.