Pots Announced For Final Draw

With Peru completing the line-up of 32 teams for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, we now know the seeding pots for the Final Draw on 1 December.

It was confirmed in September, by the Organizing Committee for FIFA Competitions, that all teams will be allocated to (eight-team) pots 1 to 4 based on sporting principles. The October 2017 edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be used to allocate all qualified teams to the four pots according to their ranking in descending order, after hosts Russia, who take the top seeding spot.

With those factors in mind, here are the final pots for the Final Draw:

POT 1

POT 2

POT 3

POT 4

Russia

Spain

Denmark

Serbia

Germany

Peru

Iceland

Nigeria

Brazil

Switzerland

Costa Rica

Australia

Portugal

England

Sweden

Japan

Argentina

Colombia

Tunisia

Morocco

Belgium

Mexico

Egypt

Panama

Poland

Uruguay

Senegal

Korea Republic

France

Croatia

Iran

Saudi Arabia

It is worth remembering that the principle of drawing the teams into the groups will remain unchanged. This means that no teams from the same confederation, with the exception of UEFA, which could have up to two teams in the same group, will be drawn into the same group.