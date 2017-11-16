The field is set for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after Peru claimed the 32nd and final spot.
Peru became the final nation to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Wednesday.
Here are the 32 teams set to line up at the 2018 World Cup:
EUROPE 1. Russia (Host) 2. Belgium 3. Germany 4. England 5. Spain 6. Poland 7. Iceland 8. Serbia 9. Portugal3. 10. France 11. Switzerland 12. Croatia 13. Sweden 14. Denmark CONMEBOL 15. Brazil 16. Uruguay 17. Argentina 18. Colombia 19. Peru ASIA 20. Iran 21. Japan 22. South Korea 23. Saudi Arabia 24. Australia CONCACAF 25. Mexico 26. Costa Rica 27. Panama AFRICA 28. Nigeria 29. Egypt 30. Senegal 31. Morocco 32. Tunisia
2018 FIFA WC: All 32 Teams That Have Qualified
