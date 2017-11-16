2018 FIFA WC: All 32 Teams That Have Qualified

The field is set for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after Peru claimed the 32nd and final spot.

Peru became the final nation to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Wednesday.

Here are the 32 teams set to line up at the 2018 World Cup:

EUROPE

1. Russia (Host)

2. Belgium

3. Germany

4. England

5. Spain

6. Poland

7. Iceland

8. Serbia

9. Portugal3.

10. France

11. Switzerland

12. Croatia

13. Sweden

14. Denmark

CONMEBOL

15. Brazil

16. Uruguay

17. Argentina

18. Colombia

19. Peru

ASIA

20. Iran

21. Japan

22. South Korea

23. Saudi Arabia

24. Australia

CONCACAF

25. Mexico

26. Costa Rica

27. Panama

AFRICA

28. Nigeria

29. Egypt

30. Senegal

31. Morocco

32. Tunisia