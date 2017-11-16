Thomas Partey And Ángel Correa Have Been The Best News For Atleti This Season

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey and Argentine Ãngel Correa have been the best news for Atletico Madrid this season.

The pair has stepped forward and claimed a leading role in the plans of Diego Simeone's this season amid Antoine Griezmann's unflattering form so far.

The Ghana international and the Argentine striker have four goals each between them in all competitions so far.

The transfer ban on the Rojiblancos has made matters difficult for the side on both the domestic and European front.

The case for Thomas Partey makes for interesting reading. A player with a residual participation in the last two seasons, he has become a fundamental pillar in the centre of the field.

The Ghanaian has provided the oxygen in the spinal cord amid age concerns regarding Gabi and the retirement of Tiago.

Partey has scored two goals in the last matches against Qarabag and Deportivo, the last of them decisive for the colchoneros to take the three points in the final minutes.

