Six Arab Referees To Partake In 2018 World Cup

Renowned sports media network beIN Sports has reported that there will be six Arab referees in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, four of which are from Asia side and two from Africa.

After the qualification of four Arab countries, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia, for the first time in history to the World Cup, FIFA has entrusted six referees from the Arab world to participate in the upcoming footballing global event.

According to the Qatari media group, the names of six referees to officiate in the 2018 World Cup have been disclosed

The Referees are:

Gehad Greisha (Egypt), Mehdi Charef (Algeria), Fahad Al-Mirdasi (Saudi Arabia), Abdel Rahman Jassim (Qatar), Mohamed Abdullah (United Arab Emirates) and Nawaf Shukr Allah (Bahrain)

It is worth mentioning that Qatar's Jassim is the only Arab referee, out of the six aforementioned, that will be officiating in the 2017 Club World Cup that will take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE in December 2017.