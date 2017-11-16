Fenerbahce Interested In The Services Of Baba Rahman

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are reported to be interested in the signature of Ghanaian defender Baba Abdul Rahman in the January transfer window.

The left-back has not featured for English Premier League champions Chelsea since suffering injury when on international duty with Ghana during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Cup in Gabon.

The 22-year-old was left out the Blues squad for the ongoing campaign after it appeared he could not recover in time to play.

And reports in the media suggest that Fenerbahce officials met with Chelsea last week to discuss a move for the former Augsburg defender.

The former Ghana U-20 defender joined group training at Chelsea in September, eight months after sustaining the injury.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com