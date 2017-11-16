Oti Akenteng Urges Kwesi Appiah To Stay Focus

Technical director of the Ghana Football Association Francis Oti Akenteng has advised Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah to stay focus and place premium on helping the team its target in AFCON 2019.

Ghana failed to reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup after picking seven points from six games in the qualifying campaign, finishing in the third position behind Uganda and Egypt respectively.

And Appiah, who took over the coaching job with two matches into the qualifying campaign, has been hailed by Oti Akenteng for an excellent job done despite failing to turn the team's fortunes around and entreated him to focus on winning the African Cup in 2019 to conciliate the failed time.

'He has started so well, is just a matter to stay focus we have been telling him and we are solidly behind him. He should know 2019 is his target so he must forget about all those who are criticizing his recent call-ups since there is a bright future for him', Akenteng told Starr Sports.

The Black Stars return to action in March next year against Kenya in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.