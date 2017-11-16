Deontay Wilder Threatens To End Anthony Joshua's Career

WBC heavyweight champion Deontary Wilder has sensationally claimed to ESPN that he will end Anthony Joshua's boxing career when the two finally meet in the ring.

WBA and IBF champion Joshua is considered the biggest star in the division since dethroning the long-time face of heavyweight boxing in Wladimir Klitschko.

Following on from Joshua's title defence over Carlos Takam on Oct. 28 and Wilder's first-round stoppage of Bermane Stiverne a week later, talks have begun for a blockbuster unification bout in 2018, with both fighters' promoters meeting in New York last week.

The pair has begun the verbal jousting with Wilder the latest to bite in an epic rant on ESPN's Sports Nation program in the U.S.

"Joshua, let's make this fight happen, man," Wilder started.

"This is one of the biggest, most exciting fights in the world history. We could make records, we could set history at the time of the fight whenever it happens.

"I'm ready, I don't know about you. You've had it easy, it's been breezy for you.

"You're ready to fight low opposition and get paid millions of dollars and you don't want that gravy train to end, but I am the man that's going to end your career."

Wilder also insisted he "will be bring boxing back to where it used to be" when the heavyweight division was booming with the likes of Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and George Foreman.

Joshua confirmed that Wilder is a possible opponent for 2018 in a recent interview.

A title defence against WBO champion Joseph Parker next year seems increasingly unlikely, however, after Parker's team told ESPN they received a very low offer that they wouldn't consider.