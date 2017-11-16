Family Of Founding Fathers Of Hearts of Oak Warn Club Leadership Of Catastrophic Moments Ahead

Accra Hearts of Oak have gone trophy-less for the past nine season in the Ghana Premier League and could extend to more years if the leadership of the club do not kowtow to the spiritual demands of the family of the founding fathers of the club according to a member of the family.

The great grandchildren of Asafoatse Nettey, the founding fathers of the Accra club, have declared that the club shall never see success in its quest to win a league title, continental trophy or any competitive trophy if current management of the club refuses to pay homage to the Nettey family.

The 2000 CAF Champions League champion club was founded by Asafoatse Nettey of blessed memory on November 11, 1911, 106 years ago, and has since been operating as a traditional club.

The club has enjoyed an enviable successes streak in the Ghana Premier League including a record six consecutive crowning as champions of the local league, as well as winning the CAF Champions League, the CAF Super Cup and the Confederation Cup.

The club in 2011, under the leadership of Togbe Afede XIV, floated shares, placing the club on the stock market and de-traditionalizing it, a move that has angered the Nettey family.

The great grant children of Asafoatse Nettey, considered as the root of Hearts of Oak, led by Emmanuel Nettey, have accused the current management of the club of disrespecting the traditions and traditional founding fathers of the club, ignoring normal practices that have seen the club enjoy its previous successes.

According to them, Togbe Afede XIV has refused on countless occasions to visit the Nettey family for education on the spiritual direction of the club despite several letters sent to him calling for his presence.

'Due to the disobedience of the current leadership of the club, we want to tell them that, until they come home here and return the club to its original roots, Hearts of Oak will remain wandering', Emmanuel Nettey told Fox FM in an interview.

'We swear to them that, if they refuse to pay homage to the root of the club, they can recruit even eleven players of Argentina's legendary Maradona's equivalence but shall never win a Premier League title,' Nettey added.

With this new twist of events, the Hearts of Oak fraternity is likely to be thronged in an endless period of struggle as they currently face managerial incompetence.

