Jordan Ayew Tops English Premier League Sprint Chart After 16 Matches

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew has been rated as the player with most sprints in the English Premier League after 16 round of games.

The Swansea City attacker has always been faced with criticisms for his lack of work ethos when playing for the Ghana's senior national team.

But the former Olympique Marseille man appears to have had the best statistics in arguably the world's best championship in terms of a player that has made the most sprints in the league after 16 matches

The 25-year-old heads the list of the 10 players ahead of speedsters including Hector Bellerin of Arsenal, Delle Alli of Tottenham and Richarlison of Watford.

According to the Express.co.uk, with their high intensity and counter-attacking football, Manchester City have wracked up the most sprints so far this season with a whopping 6198.

However, relegation-threatened West Ham have managed a measly 4942.

Surprisingly, Manchester United only have the 15th highest amount of sprints with 5210.

Even though Manchester City have wracked up the most sprints as a team, no individual star of Pep Guardiola's side makes the top 10.

So which Premier League ace has sprinted the most times?

1. Jordan Ayew (Swansea) - 796 sprints

2. Delle Alli (Tottenham) - 742 sprints

3. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) - 715 sprints

4. Hector Bellerin (Arsenal)- 695 sprints

5. Tom Cleverley (Watford) - 695 sprints

6. Tom Ince (Huddersfield) - 683 sprints

7. Abdoulaye Doucore (Watford) - 682 sprints

8. Richarlison (Watford) - 677 sprints

9. Erik Pieters (Stoke) - 669 sprints

10. Pascal Gross (Brighton) - 662 sprints

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com