Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Praises Executive Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei

Spiritual head of Asante Kotoko Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has commended Asante Kotoko chief executive officer, Dr. Kwame Kyei for his efforts in trying to bring back the club's glory days.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II appointed the business mogul to run Asante Kotoko for the next three years.

Under the tenure of the 55-year-old, the Porcupine Warriors finished 5th on the Ghana Premier League table but were hugely successful in the FA Cup, where they trounced bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak 3-1 at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

And during a visit to Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, his Royal Highness eulogized Dr. Kwame Kyei with regards to his financial backing for the club.

'I sometimes call Kwame Kyei to ask him if he would need some financial supports, but he always says he has enough money to take care of the club, and I have never heard him knocking at my door for money to manage Kotoko since he took over,' Otumfuo said of Dr. Kyei.

